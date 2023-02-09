Black History Month
Developing Your Career in 2023

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPS Recruitment Expert and President of the Central Plains District Darren Jones shares tips for how employees can seek employment that will reignite their professional career, along with how his own employer, UPS, is making moves to build a motivated, industry-leading workforce. For more information visit: www.greatemployer.ups.com. Sponsored By: UPS.

