Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station.
It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing.
Atlanta News First is still working to find out if the person injured is a male or a female, but we know that person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.