Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station.

It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing.

Atlanta News First is still working to find out if the person injured is a male or a female, but we know that person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

