Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station

MARTA station stabbing scene.
MARTA station stabbing scene.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station.

It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing.

Atlanta News First is still working to find out if the person injured is a male or a female, but we know that person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vanpooling gaining momentum in the metro Atlanta
Photo of power outage on 14th Street in Atlanta
Power restoration in West Midtown expected around 11:30 p.m.
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead