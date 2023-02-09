Dream trade guard Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut for No. 6 pick in 2023 draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have traded guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Hayes was one of the longest-tenured players in the organization’s history. The 33-year-old has spent her entire WNBA career with the Dream, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-point attempts and field goals, as well as second in points and assists.

The Dream now hold the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 15 picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

