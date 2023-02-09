Black History Month
Dream trade guard Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut for No. 6 pick in 2023 draft

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (15) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the...
Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (15) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have traded guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Hayes was one of the longest-tenured players in the organization’s history. The 33-year-old has spent her entire WNBA career with the Dream, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-point attempts and field goals, as well as second in points and assists.

The Dream now hold the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 15 picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

