First African American woman to launch a national ice cream brand

So Creamalicious
Black History Month: ANF+ talks with Creamalicious Ice Creams owner Chef Liz Rogers, the first African American woman to launch a national ice cream brand.
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It started with a dream, Executive Chef Liz Rogers is the first African American woman to have a national ice cream brand, So Creamalicious.

Creating that blissfully southern artisan ice cream with non-traditional flavors like slap yo’ momma banana pudding, grandma Gigi’s sweet potatoes pie and several others.

The Black-owned ice cream brand has launched in Walmart stores nationally with a new release of Creamalicious creamers.

Liz has attracted the attention of Grammy award-winning artist Janet Jackson who is a big supporter and fan of Creamalicious Ice Cream.

Liz feels like she is living in her purpose and hopes for more people to support her brand!

