First African American woman to launch a national ice cream brand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It started with a dream, Executive Chef Liz Rogers is the first African American woman to have a national ice cream brand, So Creamalicious.

Creating that blissfully southern artisan ice cream with non-traditional flavors like slap yo’ momma banana pudding, grandma Gigi’s sweet potatoes pie and several others.

The Black-owned ice cream brand has launched in Walmart stores nationally with a new release of Creamalicious creamers.

Liz has attracted the attention of Grammy award-winning artist Janet Jackson who is a big supporter and fan of Creamalicious Ice Cream.

Liz feels like she is living in her purpose and hopes for more people to support her brand!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.