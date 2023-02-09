FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today; Heavier rain Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered showers in metro Atlanta by 8 a.m. with scattered showers continuing throughout the day.

Thursday’s summary

High - 67°

Normal high - 57°

Chance of rain - 50%

Scattered showers today

It won’t rain all day today, but we will see scattered showers in metro Atlanta throughout the day and evening. An isolated storm is possible as you drive home from work this evening, but no severe weather is expected.

Rain southeast of Atlanta Friday

More rain is expected to develop Friday afternoon, but the rain on Friday is expected to stay southeast of I-85 with locations northwest of Atlanta staying dry.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday with potential mix Sunday morning

More rain is expected to move into all of metro Atlanta on Saturday afternoon and evening. If you have plans Saturday, you’re likely to get wet so have the umbrella nearby.

As our storm system moves out on Sunday, moisture will combine with colder air to create flurries in the north Georgia mountains. It’s not impossible to see a mix as far south as Atlanta Sunday morning, but mostly cold rain is expected in metro Atlanta early Sunday with flurries in the mountains.

