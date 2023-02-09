GBI responds to speculation trooper caught in crossfire during activist encounter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to speculation that the Georgia State Patrol trooper shot at the proposed site for a police training facility was shot by another officer.

Speculation began online yesterday after video was released related to the shooting that led to the death of an activist and protester named Manuel “Tortuguita” Paez Terán on Jan. 18 in the forest near Weelaunee People’s Park. Since the shooting, other activists and Terán’s family have demanded an explanation for what happened that day. The video that was released came from body cameras worn by Atlanta Police Department officers. Georgia State Patrol troopers, who were involved in the shooting, are not required to wear body cams.

The GBI verified that in one of the videos, an APD officer can be heard asking if a trooper was shot by another officer. The GBI says they are committed to a “full, complete, and accurate investigation” and “speculation is not evidence.”

They are also asking for patience as they continue their investigation.

READ STATEMENT BELOW

The GBI is committed to a full, complete, and accurate investigation. Yesterday, the Atlanta Police Department released bodycam video of their officers who were involved in the joint operation to clear the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In those videos, at least one statement exists where an officer speculates that the Trooper was shot by another officer in crossfire. Speculation is not evidence. Our investigation does not support that statement.

We ask for your patience as we continue our investigation. In addition to the collection of evidence, forensic evaluation and analysis, the investigative process includes among other things the interview of not only the officers at the immediate scene, but also all personnel who were present during the operation.

When the investigation is complete, all videos will be provided. One of the rationales behind not publicly releasing videos during active investigations is that witness interviews are a key way to obtain information regarding facts surrounding an incident. Memory and perception are fragile, and a myriad of factors can influence perception and memory, including an individual’s background, experiences, the turmoil, and emotional impact of a significant incident, as well as the viewing of a video before giving a statement. That is the rationale behind Georgia’s law which allows agencies to exempt the public disclosure of videos in an active investigation. (OCGA § 50-18-72(a)(4)).

The GBI is continuing to investigate the incident from January 18th and is being as comprehensive in the investigation as possible. The initial assessment given by the GBI concerning the incident is still valid. Our investigation will continue to look at every aspect, to include statements made at the scene, and each will be evaluated.

Terán was reportedly shot at least 13 times during the encounter with Georgia State Patrol. His family held a press conference earlier this week to demand justice.

The name of the trooper who was injured that day has not been released due to safety concerns, according to the GBI and GSP. The trooper’s current condition is unknown.

Controversy has enveloped the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center since nearly the beginning with those concerned claiming that such a facility could lead to more deaths at the hands of police and would also destroy the environment at the proposed location.

