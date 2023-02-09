Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests former Smith State Prison Warden

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Georgia Department of Corrections Warden.

48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams has been charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO act), Bribery, False Statements, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Adams was a Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville but was fired before his arrest. Adams is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.

On May 31, 2022, the GBI started to investigate corruption at the Smith State Prison in Glennville at the request of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

The request was based on evidence that was found during the murder investigation of 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter.

Back on April 25, 2022, Nathan Weekes and three other people were indicted on multiple charges including Conspiracy to Commit Murder and the Georgia RICO act in relation to the murder investigation.

According to the GBI, Weekes was involved with contraband smuggling inside Smith State Prison. The investigations are related, active, and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be given by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.