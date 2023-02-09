Black History Month
Georgia lawmakers seek to toughen penalties for dogfighting

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate.

A Senate committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve a bill that would apply Georgia’s racketeering law to dogfighting.

It moves to the full Senate for more debate.

Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions.

Now, felony dogfighting convictions range from one to 10 years.

Prosecutors say the proposal would also allow them to indict more people.

Opponents question why a tougher law is needed when most offenses are already felonies and penalties get tougher with additional convictions.

