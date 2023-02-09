Griffin pastor, wife file lawsuit over false imprisonment charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Curtis Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston are filing a federal lawsuit against the City of Griffin, according to a statement released by the family’s attorney. The couple was accused of allegedly falsely imprisoning members of a church in 2022.

According to police, Curtis and Sophia Bankstons were operating an unlicensed “group home” or personal care facility under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance and were the “caretakers” for the people found in the basement.

The couple previously was asking for $10 million in damages but the lawsuit is asking for a jury to decide how much they should be awarded for compensatory and punitive damages for civil rights violations, libel, slander, and attorney fees.

The couple’s attorney Dexter Wimbish released the following statement:

“More than a year has passed and my clients have not seen a judge except to answer a summons to appear in Griffin Municipal Court for failing to properly register a business. We were informed last summer that a state investigation was being conducted, but no charges have been officially filed. After the arrest, their mother and her longtime companion were removed from the home and separated. They both died from the heartache of being separated. They just couldn’t stand not being able to be together. These false allegations have destroyed their lives,” stated Attorney Dexter Wimbish.

The following is the couple’s lawsuit:

