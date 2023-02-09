Hopdoddy Burger Bar offering free burgers on Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Hopdody Burger Bar location is opening in Cumming Feb. 14 and the chain is celebrating by giving away free burgers.

The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. at each Atlanta area location will receive a free burger. There are locations on Briarcliff Road and Cobb Parkway SE in Atlanta, Hammond Drive NE in Sandy Springs and Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.

Guests can also be entered to win free burgers for a year by sharing a post or story about their visit on Instagram, tagging @hopdoddy and using #hopdoddylove.

