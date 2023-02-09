Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hopdoddy Burger Bar offering free burgers on Valentine’s Day

A burger from Hopdoddy Burger Bar.
A burger from Hopdoddy Burger Bar.(Hopdoddy Burger Bar)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Hopdody Burger Bar location is opening in Cumming Feb. 14 and the chain is celebrating by giving away free burgers.

The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. at each Atlanta area location will receive a free burger. There are locations on Briarcliff Road and Cobb Parkway SE in Atlanta, Hammond Drive NE in Sandy Springs and Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.

Guests can also be entered to win free burgers for a year by sharing a post or story about their visit on Instagram, tagging @hopdoddy and using #hopdoddylove.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
Georgia lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
"Bomb on aircraft" message airdropped to Atlanta Delta flight passenger
‘Bomb on aircraft’ message led officials to evacuate Sunday Atlanta flight
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

Latest News

Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit and Expo
Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit and Expo
RIAN JOHNSON
MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Con Funk Shun, Janelle Monáe and Rian Johnson and more
MONICA PEARSON HOLIDAY EDITION
MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Holiday edition 2023
ATLANTA EATS: Baking tips and tricks with 'Roho Bakery'