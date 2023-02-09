Black History Month
Kroger announces pay raise for workers at Atlanta-area stores

(Action News 5)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger has reached a mutual agreement with the union that represents workers in its Atlanta locations that increases starting pay for new hires and includes “earlier increases in hourly wages for all associates.”

Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) Local 1996 announced a joint statement today. New hires will receive $14.50 an hour.

Steve Lomax, President of UFCW Local 1996 and International Vice President, said, “we are proud to reach this agreement with Kroger and add this more than $22 million investment in wages to other negotiated benefits, like pensions for a secure retirement and affordable healthcare, for all the workers we represent.”

The collective bargaining agreement covers over 22,000 associates working at 165 locations.

