Managing Returns and Excess Inventory

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - CEO of Channel Control Merchants Chris Homewood shares how retailers can sustainably handle their returns, what it means to shop for second chance items and how it can have a positive impact on the environment while also saving Americans a ton of money. For more information visit: www.ccmllc.com. Sponsored By: Channel Control Merchants (CCM) Dirt Cheap.

