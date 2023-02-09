Metro Atlanta donates to victims of deadly Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donations are pouring in as people see the devastation from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

More than 20,000 people are confirmed dead. Survivors are dealing with colder-than-normal temperatures and even flooding.

The Ahiska Turkish Community Center of Atlanta in Forsyth County has been inundated with donations. People have dropped off clothing, diapers, baby formula, blankets, and other essentials at their building on Technology Drive near Alpharetta. The group has already sent hundreds of boxes out on a flight that left Atlanta Wednesday and is working to pack up the rest of the donations to send out as soon as possible.

“We didn’t expect this many donations but we’re thankful for our community and everyone around here for coming together to donate,” said Sabina Komilova.

“People from all over Georgia are showing up,” she said. “We’re receiving a lot of donations from North Carolina.”

“Seeing all the videos and pictures coming through, it’s just very heartbreaking. I wish I could do more but this is the least we could do as a community,” said Komilova.

The organizers of the donation drive said right now monetary donations are a good way to help while they figure out the logistics of sending out all of the items they’ve received.

“We wanted to do what we could to give some help to the people of Turkey and Syria. Seeing the mass destruction there is just terrible,” said Carmelita Morgan, who dropped off winter clothes with her husband, Terry. “It’s devastating just heartbreaking.”

“There’s not much we can do besides send help from here and pray,” said Kamal Lomashvili, part of the Ahiska Turkish community.

He said, “We haven’t been able to get in contact with many but from the ones that we did, most are injured, there are a couple that has passed away unfortunately. I hope there are no more causalities but it seems like there will be.”

