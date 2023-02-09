Midtown Connector Project gets new CEO

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ambitious plans to build a park over a busy Atlanta interstate now have someone to lead the charge.

Doug Hooker was just named CEO of the Midtown Connector Park project.

The project aims to create a 17-acre greenspace over I-75/85. It would feature parks, trails, and an amphitheater.

Hooker is the former executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission. He helped coordinate projects across 11 metro Atlanta counties.

The park could cost more than $1 billion dollars.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.