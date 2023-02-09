Out and About in the ATL | Feb. 10-12, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s that time of year when the number of things to do in the metro Atlanta are on the rise. The weather may not be the best this weekend but don’t let that stop you. Check out this weekend’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta.

FRIDAY

Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta is hosting a new exhibit titled “Insight: the Body as Artifact, Archive and Memory” by Atlanta-based photo artist Tokie Rome-Taylor. Rome-Taylor’s large-scaled portraits of children explore themes of time, spirituality, and identity. Her subjects, including her own children, seem to step out from the past of an alternate reality.

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus is bringing HUMANS GONE WILD! to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. The circus features 5 rings of action including human cannonballs, aerial artists, motorcycles in the Wheel of Death, clowns, jugglers and more.

Two-time EMMY Award-winning comedian Sarah Silverman is performing at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Peachtree Street.

The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, is performing at Variety Playhouse in Little Five Points. They will be joined by Andrea & Mud.

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is underway. The festival features 60 world-class films, narrative and documentary features alongside two handpicked short programs. Festival is taking place at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Landmark Midtown Art Cineman, Georgia Theatre Company, and Historic Plaza Theatre.

The Cathedral Choir & Schola with orchestra will present “Requieum: Mozart & Howells” at The Cathedral of St. Phillip on Peachtree Road NW at 7:30 p.m. Tickets required.

Atlanta Ballet presents “Midwinter Dreams” this weekend at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp is bringing his North American tour to the Fox Theatre.

SATURDAY

Eventide Brewing near Grant Park is hosting 11th annual Cupid’s Undie Run at noon. There will be a costume contest, pre-party with food/beer/music, fun run to the park and back, after-party with 5 bands and more.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is happening this weekend at Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart. The convention features vendors, dealers and artists from around the country offering all things weird, including taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, odd jewelry, creepy clothing and more.

Park Tavern’s annual Oysterfest is happening from 2 to 11 p.m. There will be steamed, fried and raw oysters. There will also be fried shrimp and fried chicken baskets with fries. Full bar.

The Downtown Canton Chocolate Walk is happening from noon to 6 p.m. There will be 16 treat locations offering chocolate treets and specialty chocolate drinks.

The Sweethearts Market at Harmony Park in the Oakhurst neighborhood will feature about 30 local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts and more. It’s a collaboration between Cryptid Creatives and Music and Friends.

Gate City Tattoo in East Atlanta Village is hosting its 6th annual Valentine’s Social. There will be more than 100 love and anti-love designs, cupcakes, beer and raffles. Cost is $100 for a 3-inch design (arms and legs only).

The Historic Oakland Cemetery on Oakland Avenue is hosting “History, Mystery and Mayhem” at 10:30 a.m. Discover stories that defy explanation during the 75-minute guided tour of the cemetery.

Fernbank Museum’s newest exhibit, The Nature of Color, opens this weekend. Embark on a vivid journey of colorful exploration and learn how color impacts every facet of our lives, including nature, art, culture, fashion and more. There will be a Discovery Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A grand opening celebration is being held for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty store at Lenox Square this weekend. There will be a DJ, special giveaways, snacks, photo moments and branded tote bags as a gift with purchases of $75 and over (while supplies last).

The Atlanta Black Expo is happening at Cobb Galleria Centre. There will be Black-owned companies like caterers/bakers, insurance agents, hairstylists, therapists, realtors, artists, movers and more. There will also be food and special speakers.

The Atlanta Winter Beer Fest is happening at Atlantic Station from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be more than 150 beers, featuring Atlanta and Georgia breweries, and live music.

Big Gigantic, known for blending electronic dance music with live instruments, is performing at The Eastern.

The Gifted Ferret in Woodstock is hosting The Red Party this week instead of its weekly wine-tasting event. Everyone is encouraged to wear red.

Synchronicity Theatre on Peachtree Street will present two performances of “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale” at 1 and 4 p.m. Adapted from John Steptoe’s Caldecott Medal book.

Frankly Scarlet’s 4th annual Valentine’s Day Show is happening in the Music Room at Smith’s Olde Bar.

SUNDAY

Sunday Supper is happening at the Garden & Club at The Battery Atlanta. Each month, Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate on a three-course dinner paired with wine.

Award-winning saxophonist Trey Daniels is performing at City Winery Atlanta’s weekly Jazz runch. In Daniels’ recent 2021 release, he draws on his influences from the likes of Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., Gerald Albright, Kenny Garrett and Miles Davis.

Suns and Stars, a tribute band performing the music of Presley, Orbison, Cash, Lewis and Perkins, is performing at MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock.

Catch performances of “The Hot Wing King” on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through March 5. The play centers around a man named “Cordell” and his best friends and fry crew who are competing at a wing festival in Memphis.

