Paulding County daycare owner charged in child abuse investigation

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County daycare employee was arrested and charged in connection to child abuse that investigators say occurred at a daycare.

Investigators with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Marie Lipsky for reportedly assaulting five different children ranging in age from 8 months to three years old in her home daycare.

Investigators reviewed the hard drive containing footage from inside the daycare and witnessed additional abuse.

Officials said after receiving an anonymous tip on Jan. 25, detectives launched an investigation into the incident.

“Once detectives were alerted by a tipster of video evidence which clearly shows the assaults taking place on Jan. 12. Detectives determined who the suspect was and secured a search warrant for the daycare and arrest warrants for the suspect,” a report stated.

It is unclear what charges she faces at this time.

Once warrants were secured, investigators went to the Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC home daycare located at 71 Mill Creek Lane in Hiram, which is operated by Lipsky.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.