Paulding County school bus driver fired after incident involving students

Paulding County School Bus
Paulding County School Bus(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Paulding County bus driver who was suspended and charged with simple battery after an incident involving children on her bus and parents has been fired, according to the school district and the bus driver.

The incident happened in mid-January. The incident was caught on camera and went viral online. Parents of students at Allgood Elementary School were seen on camera frantically trying to remove their children from a school bus. However, the school bus driver refused to let some kids off because they didn’t have a yellow tag, an identifier for students who weren’t allowed to exit the bus alone.

The bus driver and one of the parents were charged with simple battery after the confrontation became physical.

The bus driver told Atlanta News First on Wednesday that she was fired and the school district released a statement that said they interviewed multiple individuals involved in the incident and reviewed extensive video footage of the entire bus route.

According to the school district, they found “numerous violations of safety and operating protocols,” several of which were “egregious and jeopardized student safety.”

