Power outage affects more than 4K in West Midtown

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A power outage has been reported in West Midtown, near the Atlanta News First studios. The outage has not affected our broadcast and will not affect our programming.

Georgia Power is aware of the outage and is working to restore power. We are working with law enforcement and Georgia Power to bring you the latest on when power will be restored.

