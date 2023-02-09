Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week.

Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.

Atlanta News First questioned Manager Juan Pablo about the violations and asked if he was properly training his employees.

“I’m working on that one. I have a ServSafe certificate, the ServSafe guys. He has come to give classes to show my people how to do it, how to work,” Pablo said.

The manager said on top of training his staff, he has corrected all the violations and is now waiting on a re-inspection.

“I’ve worked here for many, many, many, years and this is the first time we’ve had this kind of problem,” Pablo said.

There are several other good scores to report from around metro Atlanta this week. In Cherokee County, Marlow’s Tavern on Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock picked up 93 points. In DeKalb County, Skip’s Chicago hot dogs on North Avondale Road in Avondale Estates scored a 96. And in Gwinnett County, Zaxby’s on Cumming Highway in Sugar Hill earned 98 points.

And at Louisiana Bistreaux on Piedmont Road in Buckhead, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for more than 3-years, and it’s a good time to visit because Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras are just a couple of weeks away. In the kitchen, they are known for making some of the best dishes with some of the freshest ingredients. They have the rotator grouper, jambalaya, shrimp and grits, lamb chops, and red velvet cheesecake just to name a few items. Plus, at the bar, they will mix you up a signature cocktail including a hand grenade. Boy that’s good!

