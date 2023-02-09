Atlanta scammers use real estate market cover for stealing personal information

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -With the real estate market in Metro Atlanta so hot, scammers are trying to hide under the guise of realtors to steal homeowners’ personal information.

They’re doing it by calling and texting and offering to buy or sell people’s homes. Tyler Stanley and his wife Lauren have both gotten calls, texts, and voicemails.

“We both get calls and texts from people trying to buy our house. Some people are actually…I’d say 50% are actually people who do want to buy the house. We also get a lot of the postcards and letters and things like that, so it can be a little overwhelming,” said Stanley.

Stanley is actually a realtor with Keller Williams in Smyrna and he does cold calls from time to time.

“But since so many people get these calls and messages, they’re probably going to hang up on me,” said Stanley.

Which can make real realtor’s jobs more complicated.

“Especially in the Atlanta area, the market is still hot, inventory is still very low,” said Stanley.

So why are scammers pretending to want to buy or sell people’s homes?

“They might send you a text that they’re looking to buy your house in cash in 24 hours. If you bite on it, then they’re going to ask you what’s your bank account number so we can wire you the cash. And people are giving out their complete bank account numbers they may ask for a title search, so they’re going to need your complete name, address, date of birth, social security number,” said Paul Oster, a cyber security expert and president of Better Qualified.

How do homeowners protect themselves?

“I can tell if they get my name right, and if they get my property address right and on the price,” said Stanley.

“Any unsolicited communication: text, phone call, or email, your spidey senses should be off the charts, do not respond directly to any of those messages, simply google them, verify and validate it yourself, and if you wish to move forward, that’s your choice at that point and time,” said Oster.

For people actually interested in selling property, Stanley recommends reaching out to a realtor you know or one a friend has used to gauge the offer you’re being presented with.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.