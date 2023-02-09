Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Two Dahlonega residents arrested, accused of drug trafficking

Jennifer Kaleaha Jones (left) and Christopher Todd Thomas (right) were arrested.
Jennifer Kaleaha Jones (left) and Christopher Todd Thomas (right) were arrested.(Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Dahlonega residents have been arrested and accused of drug trafficking after police searched a home on Lewis School Road.

Police searched a home at 1083 Lewis School Road Feb. 7. They found 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin, 27 grams of fentanyl and an AR-15.

Christopher Todd Thomas and Jennifer Kaleha Jones have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
Georgia lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
"Bomb on aircraft" message airdropped to Atlanta Delta flight passenger
‘Bomb on aircraft’ message led officials to evacuate Sunday Atlanta flight
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

Latest News

Retired police officer Charles Rambo
Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting
Crystal Johnson sits down with Zac Summers to share her story.
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
Police said Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, and Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, kept eight people with...
Griffin pastor, wife file lawsuit over false imprisonment charges