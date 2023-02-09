Two Dahlonega residents arrested, accused of drug trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Dahlonega residents have been arrested and accused of drug trafficking after police searched a home on Lewis School Road.

Police searched a home at 1083 Lewis School Road Feb. 7. They found 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin, 27 grams of fentanyl and an AR-15.

Christopher Todd Thomas and Jennifer Kaleha Jones have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

