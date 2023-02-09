Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta.

Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta.

The future site of the restaurant is at 11200 Town Center Drive and it’s scheduled to open in 2023.

The Covington location is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the community, with hiring set to begin in the coming weeks.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

