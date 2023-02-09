Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

The new Whataburger that recently opened on Highway 92 in Woodstock, Ga.
The new Whataburger that recently opened on Highway 92 in Woodstock, Ga.(WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta.

Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta.

The future site of the restaurant is at 11200 Town Center Drive and it’s scheduled to open in 2023.

The Covington location is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the community, with hiring set to begin in the coming weeks.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
Georgia lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
"Bomb on aircraft" message airdropped to Atlanta Delta flight passenger
‘Bomb on aircraft’ message led officials to evacuate Sunday Atlanta flight
Memorial for Inayah Balde at Pine Lake
7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says

Latest News

Puppy Bowl
Smyrna animal rescue gearing up for ‘Puppy Bowl’ on Animal Planet
Ahmad Alzoukani owner of Mint Coffeehouse with his family in Syria.
Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
Atlanta's World of Coca-Cola
World of Coca-Cola to offer discounted ticket admission through Feb. 12
Food distribution
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need