2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

Christian Teresa
Christian Teresa(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school.

The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.

17-year-old Christian Teresa has been charged with concealing the death of another in connection with Floriano’s death.

