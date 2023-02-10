Bleu seven-month-old Australian Shepard from Atlanta is headed to the Puppy Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bleu once roamed the streets of Atlanta and thanks to the founder of Furever I Love Atlanta animal rescue, Beunca Gainor, he is headed to the Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl XVII will air on Animal Planet and discovery+ on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. where you can catch Bleu in action as a part of team Ruff.

Beunca, an African American woman, is one of the only handful of BIPOC rescuers in the country to have founded a nonprofit animal rescue.

“To have Bleu be featured in the Puppy Bowl is truly an honor. My passion is saving animals off the streets of Atlanta and helping the people in my community who don’t have resources for their pets. This just gives me validation that I am making a difference,” said Gainor recently.

Bleu has already been adopted but there are dozens of other rescue pets at Furever I Love Atlanta that needs a loving home. Beunca’s rescue is funded by CARE (Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity) a national nonprofit based in Baltimore that combats racism and bias in the animal welfare industry.

CARE is excited about Bleu’s participation!

