Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March.

Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.

If your citation doesn’t have a mandatory court date, that’s it. If you have a mandatory court date or wish to plead no contest, a court date will be set up for you.

The courthouse is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

