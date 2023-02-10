Black History Month
Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March.

Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.

If your citation doesn’t have a mandatory court date, that’s it. If you have a mandatory court date or wish to plead no contest, a court date will be set up for you.

The courthouse is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

