Clarke County School District renames elementary schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clarke County School District has voted to rename two elementary schools to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district.

Alps Road Elementary School will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School.

Burks and Holston were among the first Black teachers in the school district. They first joined the district in 1966 under a federally-approved plan; Holston taught at Alps Road and Burks at Chase Street.

The date for the renaming will be determined and announced at a later date.

