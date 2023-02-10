Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Clarke County School District renames elementary schools

(Unsplash)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clarke County School District has voted to rename two elementary schools to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district.

Alps Road Elementary School will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School.

Burks and Holston were among the first Black teachers in the school district. They first joined the district in 1966 under a federally-approved plan; Holston taught at Alps Road and Burks at Chase Street.

The date for the renaming will be determined and announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
A police report details what Tasha Shelby told officials, including how she believed she saw...
Woman convicted on controversial medical diagnosis staying in prison

Latest News

MARTA station stabbing scene.
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta
Charles E. Wilkins
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
With the super bowl coming up, it's expected millions of people will bet on the game.
Super Bowl: Georgia residents eager to bet online will have to cross state lines
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crime across Atlanta