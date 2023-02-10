Black History Month
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit

"It can be a little alarming initially, but they are mild-mannered animals. They were actually pre-selected because of their temperament."
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna.

At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol.

“If I’m not mistaken, we are the third mounted patrol in the state of Georgia,” Maj. Larry White with the Cobb Sheriff’s Office said.

White says the Atlanta and Savannah Police Departments also have horses. Cobb has been working towards launching their mounted patrol for the last year and a half.

Duke and Diesel were recruited from Texas and paid for by the Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation. The plan is to add about seven more members to the team that will help patrol local parks, trails, and high-capacity events including large crowds at The Battery near Truist Park.

“It does give our deputies a higher vantage point when they’re out in large crowds. It’s also a startling effect because our boys are pretty big. So, it can be a little alarming initially, but they are mild-mannered animals. They were actually pre-selected because of their temperament,” White said.

The horses also receive sensory and tactical formation training that deputies may use for crowd control during parades or even riots.

“We look forward to seeing them out and about. Don’t be alarmed. They’re used to people and we want you to come up and ask questions. We want the general public to ask questions because that’s what we’re here for,” White said.

According to White, three more horses will be joining the department at the end of April.

