Crash shuts down I-75 North at Cassville-White Road in Bartow County
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck has a portion of I-75 North shut down in Bartow County.
All but one lane is currently blocked on 75 North at Cassville-White Road and it’s causing major traffic backups.
Three people were injured, according to GDOT.
The expected clearance time is 7 a.m.
