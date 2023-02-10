Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crash shuts down I-75 North at Cassville-White Road in Bartow County

I-75N crash in Bartow County
I-75N crash in Bartow County(GDOT Camera)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck has a portion of I-75 North shut down in Bartow County.

All but one lane is currently blocked on 75 North at Cassville-White Road and it’s causing major traffic backups.

Three people were injured, according to GDOT.

The expected clearance time is 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The new Whataburger that recently opened on Highway 92 in Woodstock, Ga.
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

Latest News

Goldia Marie Lipsky
Paulding County daycare owner faces more charges in child abuse investigation
Fire destroyed a home in Stone Mountain overnight.
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
Person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
Robberies reportedly connected to dating app Grindr
EXCLUSIVE: LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gunpoint after Grindr meet up