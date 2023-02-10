Crash shuts down I-75 North at Cassville-White Road in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck has a portion of I-75 North shut down in Bartow County.

All but one lane is currently blocked on 75 North at Cassville-White Road and it’s causing major traffic backups.

Three people were injured, according to GDOT.

The expected clearance time is 7 a.m.

