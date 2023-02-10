Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Douglas County firefighters reunite with dog they saved from house fire

One month ago, quick thinking and perseverance on the part of Douglas County Fire led to saving a dog’s life. On Friday, they all got to reunite.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One month ago, quick thinking and perseverance on the part of Douglas County Fire led to saving a dog’s life. On Friday, they all got to reunite.

Last month, the Robinsons came home to find their house on fire.

“We were outside, everybody looking at the fire and we knew that Nila wasn’t. And so, I immediately started freaking out,” said homeowner Eleanor Robinson.

Douglas County firefighters went into the burning house to find her.

“We came out the door with Nila, Firefighter Joann Anderson was out there, she was ready to respond, and it was quite a sight,” said Captain Daniel Callan.

“Instincts just kicked in, I just took off my mask, and started doing chest compressions,” said Anderson.

Their actions saved Kevin Robinson’s best friend’s life.

“Originally, it was a little bit of shock and then it was placing the value on things. You know, no one was hurt,” said Kevin Robinson, Nila’s owner.

Firefighters were overjoyed this call didn’t end tragically.

“I was so happy when she came around, that just made my heart fill with joy and I’m glad she’s doing very well,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
College Park Fire Department
New State House bill would allow all ambulances to take patients to the hospital

Latest News

Goldia Marie Lipsky
Paulding County daycare owner faces more charges in child abuse investigation
Rihanna Inspired Super Bowl event
Rihanna-inspired menu debuts on Super Bowl Sunday at Starling Hotel in Midtown Atlanta
Prison bars
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
Crash delays morning traffic on I-20 East in Douglas County