Douglas County firefighters reunite with dog they saved from house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One month ago, quick thinking and perseverance on the part of Douglas County Fire led to saving a dog’s life. On Friday, they all got to reunite.

Last month, the Robinsons came home to find their house on fire.

“We were outside, everybody looking at the fire and we knew that Nila wasn’t. And so, I immediately started freaking out,” said homeowner Eleanor Robinson.

Douglas County firefighters went into the burning house to find her.

“We came out the door with Nila, Firefighter Joann Anderson was out there, she was ready to respond, and it was quite a sight,” said Captain Daniel Callan.

“Instincts just kicked in, I just took off my mask, and started doing chest compressions,” said Anderson.

Their actions saved Kevin Robinson’s best friend’s life.

“Originally, it was a little bit of shock and then it was placing the value on things. You know, no one was hurt,” said Kevin Robinson, Nila’s owner.

Firefighters were overjoyed this call didn’t end tragically.

“I was so happy when she came around, that just made my heart fill with joy and I’m glad she’s doing very well,” said Anderson.

