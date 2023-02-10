Black History Month
Duluth police arrest man described as ‘witch doctor’ for sexual assault

Hassan Shalgheen
Hassan Shalgheen(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duluth police arrested a Gwinnett County man after responding to a sexual assault call on Feb.5. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Hassan Shalgheen who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

According to police, the victim described Shalgheen as a “Witch Doctor.”

The victim met Shalghreen on social media and later went to his apartment for “cleansed ”during a “ritual.” While the victim was at his place, Shalgheen removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Shalgheen is charged with rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and theft by deception.

Police say anyone with information about this case or other cases involving Shalgheen to call 770-476-4151 or dial 911.

