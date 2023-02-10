EXCLUSIVE: LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gunpoint after Grindr meet up

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A victim who said he was held up at gunpoint in south Fulton County after using the dating app Grindr spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

Police arrested the suspect this week. Now one of the victims hopes that by sharing what happened, others will avoid similar dangerous and or potentially deadly situations.

“It was someone who I was communicating with for I think a few days,” the victim said.

The victim, who did not want to be named due to privacy concerns, said it started on Grindr last month.

“And then several Facetime calls were exchanged. So it was pretty casual and pretty chill so it was like a mutual like oh let’s hang out or whatever,” the victim said.

After several Facetime phone calls, the victim said he eventually felt comfortable enough to meet up with 19-year-old Zechariah Warren at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway.

The victim said that Zechariah claimed his name was Zac and that he was 21 years old on the Tinder dating app.

“Once I got there that night it was essentially a weird kind of vibe. I said I was ready to go and that’s when things kind of turned really scary and dark and his mood kind of changed and that’s where he like pulled out a weapon which was a gun,” the victim said Warren was also acting very fidgety and uncomfortable before he allegedly pulled out a gun.

The victim said the suspect started pointing the gun at him, refused to let him leave, and demanded cash.

When the victim refused he said the suspect snatched his bag and took off from the apartment.

The victim called 911 right away.

South Fulton Police arrested Warren on Wednesday and investigators told Atlanta News First six other men also came forward and reported similar incidents.

Investigators said there may be more victims.

Police said they have now recommended hate crime charges to the FBI because evidence shows the suspect was primarily targeting the victims due to their sexual orientation.

“We do have a significant amount of evidence. The indicators show that all of the victims at this time we confirmed are homosexual males and one of the apps they did meet on was an app that is strictly for homosexual LGBTQ community members,” South Fulton Police Captain Jimmy Wyche said.

Police said ultimately it will be up to the FBI to charge Warren with a hate crime.

