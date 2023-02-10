One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened around midnight at a home on the 1500 block of Whisperwood Trail in Stone Mountain. Firefighters say there were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. One of them made it out safely and the other had to be rescued by firefighters. Several pets were reportedly in kennels inside the home and have not yet been located.

The fire is out. Firefighters say they had a hard time fighting the flames because the fire hydrant was far away, and the street is narrow.

The home is a total loss.

Crews are still at the scene putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

