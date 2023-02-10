FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.

Clouds will give way to rain on Saturday as it moves in from south to north in the midday and afternoon. Steady, cold rain is likely late in the day and during the evening. The high temperature may be near 50 around noon, but it will be closer to 40 degrees by early in the evening. The First Alert continues Saturday night as colder air arrives and there is a decent chance that the rain changes to snow for at least some in north Georgia. It’s most likely to happen in the mountains, but bursts of snow are also possible in and south of the Atlanta Metro area. The temperature will be in the mid 30s late Saturday night and Sunday morning. With above-freezing temps and a relatively warm ground temperature, the risk of icy/snowy roads is low around Atlanta. There may be some accumulation on the grass, deck and other elevated surfaces.

The precipitation will wind down by midday Sunday. The sun may break through late in the day as the temperature climbs into the 40s. It will be milder on Monday with highs near 60 and dry skies. A few showers are possible on Valentine’s Day - mainly in the evening. There is another First Alert for next Thursday as a cold front will bring rain and a possible thunderstorm threat.

The FIRST ALERT weather team is watching the weekend system closely and will keep you updated and informed. Please stay with Atlanta News First for the latest.

