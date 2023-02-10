Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday

First Alert Forecast: Few showers Friday, cold rain Saturday, maybe some snow early Sunday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.

Friday
Friday(CBS46)

Clouds will give way to rain on Saturday as it moves in from south to north in the midday and afternoon. Steady, cold rain is likely late in the day and during the evening. The high temperature may be near 50 around noon, but it will be closer to 40 degrees by early in the evening. The First Alert continues Saturday night as colder air arrives and there is a decent chance that the rain changes to snow for at least some in north Georgia. It’s most likely to happen in the mountains, but bursts of snow are also possible in and south of the Atlanta Metro area. The temperature will be in the mid 30s late Saturday night and Sunday morning. With above-freezing temps and a relatively warm ground temperature, the risk of icy/snowy roads is low around Atlanta. There may be some accumulation on the grass, deck and other elevated surfaces.

Sunday morning
Sunday morning(CBS46)

The precipitation will wind down by midday Sunday. The sun may break through late in the day as the temperature climbs into the 40s. It will be milder on Monday with highs near 60 and dry skies. A few showers are possible on Valentine’s Day - mainly in the evening. There is another First Alert for next Thursday as a cold front will bring rain and a possible thunderstorm threat.

The FIRST ALERT weather team is watching the weekend system closely and will keep you updated and informed. Please stay with Atlanta News First for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
Georgia lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
"Bomb on aircraft" message airdropped to Atlanta Delta flight passenger
‘Bomb on aircraft’ message led officials to evacuate Sunday Atlanta flight
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

Latest News

Temperatures remain below average until Monday
First Alert Forecast : A Few Showers Friday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Few showers Friday, cold rain Saturday, maybe some snow early Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Several rounds of rain in the forecast
FIRST ALERT: Several rounds of rain in the forecast
First Alert Forecast: Scattered Rain Today, Heavy Rain this Weekend
First Alert: Washout Rain on the Way this Weekend