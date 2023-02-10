Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT: Rain Saturday with rain, snow mix Sunday morning

By Rodney Harris
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend will be wet with rain expected throughout the day on Saturday and a rain and snow mix expected Sunday morning.

Mostly dry today

As a cold front continues to move south today, scattered showers are expected this afternoon along and south of I-85. Otherwise, the rest of north Georgia will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday

Showers are expected on Saturday morning with periods of heavy rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Severe weather isn’t expected, but you’re likely to get wet throughout the day.

Forecast map for Saturday afternoon
Forecast map for Saturday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain and snow Sunday morning

As this storm system moves out of north Georgia, cold air will move into the area and create a mix of rain and snow on Sunday morning as far south as metro Atlanta. Accumulating snow is expected in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains, but with surface temperatures above freezing no accumulations are expected in metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for Sunday morning
Forecast map for Sunday morning(Atlanta News First)

Dry for the Super Bowl Sunday evening

This weekend’s storm system will move out by Sunday afternoon with dry weather expected on Sunday evening for your Super Bowl parties.

Forecast map for Sunday afternoon
Forecast map for Sunday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The new Whataburger that recently opened on Highway 92 in Woodstock, Ga.
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Rain Saturday with rain, snow mix on Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Rain Saturday with rain, snow mix on Sunday
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday
Temperatures remain below average until Monday
First Alert Forecast : A Few Showers Friday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Few showers Friday, cold rain Saturday, maybe some snow early Sunday