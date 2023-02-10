FIRST ALERT: Rain Saturday with rain, snow mix Sunday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend will be wet with rain expected throughout the day on Saturday and a rain and snow mix expected Sunday morning.

Mostly dry today

As a cold front continues to move south today, scattered showers are expected this afternoon along and south of I-85. Otherwise, the rest of north Georgia will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday

Showers are expected on Saturday morning with periods of heavy rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Severe weather isn’t expected, but you’re likely to get wet throughout the day.

Forecast map for Saturday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain and snow Sunday morning

As this storm system moves out of north Georgia, cold air will move into the area and create a mix of rain and snow on Sunday morning as far south as metro Atlanta. Accumulating snow is expected in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains, but with surface temperatures above freezing no accumulations are expected in metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for Sunday morning (Atlanta News First)

Dry for the Super Bowl Sunday evening

This weekend’s storm system will move out by Sunday afternoon with dry weather expected on Sunday evening for your Super Bowl parties.

Forecast map for Sunday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.