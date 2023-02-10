Fulton County detention officer arrested for reportedly attacking inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sheriff Patrick Labat announced that a former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges after being arrested on Feb. 9.

Officials said Reynard Trotman, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2022, is charged with seven counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer (felony), two counts of Aggravated Assault (felony), two counts of Battery (misdemeanor), Reckless Conduct (misdemeanor), Cruelty to Inmate (felony), and Conspiracy to Commit Felony (felony).

Trotman is accused of aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime, and of failing to render aid or protect an inmate from physical harm. Those actions led to his termination and subsequent arrest.

“The acts of this detention officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “Any officer who violates their sworn oath not only brings discredit upon themselves but also exacerbates the critical staffing challenges that law enforcement agencies around the country are working to overcome. As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is an incredibly difficult job but there is no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest. The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who show up to work each and every day and conduct their duties with professionalism, respect and integrity.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.