Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county.

According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.

The Facebook post includes a phone number and email address for someone who has been wronged to turn in someone with a warrant.

