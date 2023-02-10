Help the Atlanta Humane Society by getting back at your ex!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Love stinks.

Now, single Atlantans can take that phrase to a whole new level this Valentine’s Day.

For $10, the Atlanta Humane Society will let their adoptable cats go to the bathroom, so to speak, on the name of your ex.

They will place a heart with your former partner’s name on it in the middle of the litter box.

this might not make you feel less bitter, but at least your ten bucks will help the animals at the facility.

If you’re interested in getting back at your ex, sign up on the Atlanta Humane Society’s website.

