Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Help the Atlanta Humane Society by getting back at your ex!

Single Atlantans can take the phrase "love stinks" to a whole new level this Valentine’s Day.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Love stinks.

Now, single Atlantans can take that phrase to a whole new level this Valentine’s Day.

For $10, the Atlanta Humane Society will let their adoptable cats go to the bathroom, so to speak, on the name of your ex.

They will place a heart with your former partner’s name on it in the middle of the litter box.

this might not make you feel less bitter, but at least your ten bucks will help the animals at the facility.

If you’re interested in getting back at your ex, sign up on the Atlanta Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
Georgia lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
"Bomb on aircraft" message airdropped to Atlanta Delta flight passenger
‘Bomb on aircraft’ message led officials to evacuate Sunday Atlanta flight
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

Latest News

Help animals by getting back at your ex
Help animals by getting back at your ex
The new Whataburger that recently opened on Highway 92 in Woodstock, Ga.
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
Maj. Gen. Roy D. Bridges Jr.
Atlanta native Roy Bridges to be inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame
Puppy Bowl
Smyrna animal rescue gearing up for ‘Puppy Bowl’ on Animal Planet