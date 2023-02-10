Black History Month
Car overturns, collides with power pole after high-speed chase in Lithonia

High speed crash
High speed crash(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police responded to a high-speed chase report on Rockbridge Road and Deshon in Lithonia Friday evening.

According to DeKalb fire officials, the vehicle struck a power pole knocking out power. Mcdonald’s confirmed there was smoke inside the restaurant as a result of the vehicle hitting the power pole.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

