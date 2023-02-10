Black History Month
HouseProud Atlanta chosen as Three-Degree Guarantee charity for February

HouseProud Atlanta helps senior citizens, veterans, and disabled people who need home repairs but cannot do the repairs themselves.
By Atlanta News First staff
Feb. 10, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our Three-Degree Guarantee is benefitting HouseProud Atlanta this month.

HouseProud Atlanta helps senior citizens, veterans, and disabled people who need home repairs but cannot do the repairs themselves.

Some of the repairs offered include repairing or replacing heating and cooling units, replacing ceiling fans, replacing hot water heaters, replacing rotted wood, replacing porch steps, adding exterior handrails, exterior painting, plumbing repairs and more.

They work with licensed and insured contractors to perform the repairs. Volunteers also help with the simpler repairs under the supervision of contractors.

Those who seek help need to pre-qualify and prove their eligibility.

To find out more about HouseProud, click here.

Latest News