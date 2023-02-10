MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime.

“Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste said.

“When people start talking out loud like “hey”, “huh”, I feel scared,” MARTA Rider Mai Dao said.

In 2021, records showed MARTA operators were verbally threatened, hit, punched, and even spit on, putting passengers in harm’s way.

But just last year, MARTA Police reported a 17% reduction in violent crimes and a 42% reduction in operator assaults.

“I feel okay. I mean I’m 6′4 and 300 lbs. so not too many people you know give me problems,” MARTA Rider Jami Mack said.

Enforcement of MARTA’s Ride with Respect Program resulted in over 5,000 temporary or yearlong suspensions for violators and over 70 permanent bans.

Collie greenwood said the number one priority since becoming CEO of MARTA late last year is keeping everyone safe. He increased officer visibility and cleared buses and railcars of thousands of loiterers and sleepers. Still, MARTA riders have mixed feelings about their safety.

“I used MARTA a few months ago and I didn’t like it. I didn’t feel safe anymore. It feels a little sketchy,” Dao said.

“I mean it’s fairly safe for me. I put my headphones on, look straight ahead and I’m good to go,” MARTA rider Jami Mack said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.