Owl removed from Agnes Scott College library after 4 days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Agnes Scott College, a private women’s college in metro Atlanta, says the “flightmare” inside the McCain Library is over.

A barred owl took up residence in the library earlier this week. The school was forced to close the library until the owl could be removed.

A barred owl, also known as a hoot owl, are an unthreatened, nocturnal owl found in Georgia. The name “barred” is derived from the horizontal stripes on the bird. The barred owl is very common in the south and along the east coast. It can also be found in northeast Canada.

It is believed the owl entered the library through a chimney.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.