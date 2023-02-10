Black History Month
Police arrest man suspected in Clarkston strip club murder

Javeon Whitney
Javeon Whitney(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday DeKalb County authorities arrested a man suspected in a shooting death outside a Clarkston in 2022.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Javeon Whitney who tried to flee from arrest by kicking out a hotel window, police said.

According to police, Whitney is accused of the shooting death of 37-year-old Jimmy Esgaldo Leon in 2022. Another man received a gunshot during the shooting at the nightclub.

Whitney is charged with several counts including malice murder, and aggravated assault.

