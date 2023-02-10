Rihanna-inspired menu debuts on Super Bowl Sunday at Starling Hotel in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As football and music fans count down the days until Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, one local business is changing the game with a special menu.

On Sunday, guests at The Starling Hotel can enjoy bites and drinks that will have you asking ‘Where Have You Been All My Life?’ during Super Bowl game night.

“With specialty items like Caribbean jerk wings and Pimento cheese crab dip, you can sip on drinks like ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Pour It Up’ in between plays to keep it shining ‘Like a Diamond.’”

Lantana is located on the main level of The Starling in Midtown, at 188 14th St NE, Atlanta GA 30361.

