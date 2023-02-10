Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rihanna-inspired menu debuts on Super Bowl Sunday at Starling Hotel in Midtown Atlanta

Pour It Up” is a delicious blend of red wine, fruit juices, and rum.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As football and music fans count down the days until Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, one local business is changing the game with a special menu.

On Sunday, guests at The Starling Hotel can enjoy bites and drinks that will have you asking ‘Where Have You Been All My Life?’ during Super Bowl game night.

“With specialty items like Caribbean jerk wings and Pimento cheese crab dip, you can sip on drinks like ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Pour It Up’ in between plays to keep it shining ‘Like a Diamond.’”

Lantana is located on the main level of The Starling in Midtown, at 188 14th St NE, Atlanta GA 30361.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
College Park Fire Department
New State House bill would allow all ambulances to take patients to the hospital

Latest News

Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta