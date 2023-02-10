Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips

Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest Airlines.(Southwest Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A dog who had flown more than 250 times to help unite veterans with service dogs was honored during her last flight before her retirement.

Southwest Airlines posted a video of Kaya, a German Shepherd, on its Instagram page.

The airline said Kaya was specifically trained to help veterans cope with mental health issues and has been with her handler, Cole Lyle, a Marine Corps veteran, since 2014.

Southwest Airlines said service dog Kaya received special treatment during her last flight to...
Southwest Airlines said service dog Kaya received special treatment during her last flight to her home of Dallas with her handler Cole Lyle.(Southwest Airlines)

Kaya was also the main inspiration for the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) Act.

The act, which allows veterans to be united with service dogs, was signed into law in 2021.

Kaya has flown over 320 times with Cole. Out of that number, 250 of those Southwest flights were made to lobby for the PAWS Act.

The airline said Kaya was recently diagnosed with an untreatable cancer, and her last flight with Southwest was meant to take her to her birthplace of Dallas.

The plane’s pilot said it was their “solemn honor” to take Kaya to her home to rest.

Kaya was met with cheers and applause as people honored her on the plane and greeted her at the airport.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Susana Morales
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
Georgia lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
"Bomb on aircraft" message airdropped to Atlanta Delta flight passenger
‘Bomb on aircraft’ message led officials to evacuate Sunday Atlanta flight
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

Latest News

.
Navy vessel comes ashore in South Carolina
The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for EU membership
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
Fire hits two-story residence on Cherokee Avenue in Atlanta