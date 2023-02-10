Black History Month
Super Bowl: Georgia residents eager to bet online will have to cross state lines

Online sports betting is not legal in Georgia, but a new bill has offered renewed hope it might be in the future.
With the super bowl coming up, it's expected millions of people will bet on the game.
With the super bowl coming up, it's expected millions of people will bet on the game.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the Super Bowl coming up, it’s expected millions of people will bet on the game.

But if you’re a Georgia resident, you might have to make travel plans to join in.

In 2019, sports betting became legal in neighboring Tennessee but in Georgia, it’s still illegal.

Online sports betting is not legal in Georgia, but a new bill has offered renewed hope that it might be in the future.

Should Georgia’s bill pass, the bill’s sponsors say the money would go to the Georgia Lottery.

“It’s going to go to the lottery and they are going to continue to fund HOPE scholarship and Pre-K, so it’s going to the Georgia lottery and so there is nothing in this bill that says money has to be earmarked for healthcare or anything else,” Sen. Brandon Beach said earlier this month.

More than $50 billion was wagered on sports last year, all legally, according to data compiled by the American Gaming Association.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

