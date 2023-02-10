Sweetwater 420 Fest downsizing to Ottley Drive brewery location

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another popular music festival is changing its plans due to safety concerns over Georgia gun laws.

The three-day Sweetwater 420 Festival is moving from Centennial Olympic Park to the much smaller Sweetwater Brewery on Ottley Drive, near Buckhead.

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman said he hears it’s because musicians don’t feel safe performing where firearms are allowed, and Georgia state law forbids any restrictions on public land.

Last August, Music Midtown was canceled entirely over the same safety concerns.

Shipman says Georgia’s gun laws require any possible solution to come from state legislators.

The 2023 edition of Sweetwater 420 Fest will be headlined by Shakey Graves and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.

