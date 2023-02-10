Black History Month
Third Annual ‘Tucker Restaurant Week’ set for Feb. 21-26

Tucker Restaurant Week
Tucker Restaurant Week(Tucker)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be held Feb. 21 to 26.

Over 20 local establishments, including Bite of Korea, Pontoon Brewing and Tucker Meat Market, will offer special prices and menu items during the event. You can find Prime Rib Bocata with Roasted Garlic-Horseradish Aioli at the Blue Ribbon Grill, wraps at Grecian Gyro and more!

“Tucker is a little bit like an undiscovered planet orbiting around the sun, and our feeling is this is an area that has tremendous potential, tremendous growth, and, really, the future here is extremely bright,” said Nick B. Telesca of Antico Pizza, one of the participating restaurants.

Details can be found here.

