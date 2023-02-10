Black History Month
Trap Music Museum highlights black-owned businesses during Black History Month

Trap Music Museum BHM
Trap Music Museum BHM(atlanta news first)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world renown Trap Music Museum hosted its annual “Black Currency” event celebrating art, entrepreneurship, entertainment and Atlanta based black owned businesses in honor of Black History Month.

“This celebration highlighted several Atlanta based businesses that have contributed to the fabric of our culture while using artwork as a free expression,” officials said.

The Trap Music Museum, owned by Atlanta native and Hip-Hop icon T.I., opened its doors in October 2018 and has been an important staple in the community as the world‘s first hip hop museum.

“This celebrates our amazing black history, and Atlanta and our art, our ideas, and our passion,” said CJ Williams, Trap Music Museum Ambassador and Manager.

According to Trap Music Museum officials, thousands of people visit the museum every week.

Honorees included: Magic City, Slim & Huskys, Paw Kids, Collective Gallery, TomrO, and AKOO Clothing owned by T.I.

