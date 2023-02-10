Black History Month
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store

The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.
The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk.

The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.

Anyone with information should call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-278-8166.

