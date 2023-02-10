Woodstock police officer’s kind gesture earns him a visit from Surprise Squad

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody wants to run out of gas, especially somewhere as busy as metro Atlanta. However, that’s exactly what happened to Erin Ruszkowski’s mother Robin a few weeks ago.

“So, my mom is in the middle of Highway 92, she’s blocking the light,” said Erin.

Erin rushed to the scene with a gas can at the ready, but not enough to fuel the car. Frustrated with the situation, their luck would turn around when Woodstock Police Officer Brian Keane happened to be on patrol.

Officer Keener told Erin, “you know, if you can drive your mom’s car, I can push you with my patrol car and hopefully you can glide right into the gas station.”

After making it about halfway down the road, Erin notices something unexpected.

“All of a sudden I start moving again… and I look behind me, and he’s gotten out of his patrol car and is physically pushing the car up this little hill,” explained Erin.

After helping Erin get her mother’s car to the gas station, Officer Keane left just as quickly as he arrived. Erin didn’t even have a chance to thank him or get his name.

That’s when the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad stepped in, ready to give back to the officer whose kind gesture truly helped a mother and daughter in need. Teaming up with Beaver Toyota and United Community Bank, the ANF Surprise Squad presented Officer Keane with a gift card to the NASCAR Racing Experience.

“I can tell you, I have been to NASCAR races with him, and that’s when he smiles the most; so, he’s going to have a blast doing the NASCAR Experience,” said Captain Matthew O’Keefe of the Woodstock Police Department.

Officer Keane explained that helping citizens in need that day was just part of the job.

“You know, what I did, and what we do every day, is really not a big deal; something we do pretty much every day, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” said Officer Keane.

We would love to hear if you know of someone making a difference in your community send an email to surprisesquad@atlantanewsfirst.com.

